Singapore and Indonesia work closely to advance security cooperation

SINGAPORE - Both Singapore and Indonesia work closely in advancing security cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a release on Tuesday that both militaries interact regularly through exercises, visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses.

“These interactions enhance mutual understanding, strengthen people-to-people ties and professionalism between both militaries,” said Mindef.

The 16th ADMM was held in June in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, while the 9th ADMM-Plus will be held on Nov 23 in the Cambodian city of Siem Reap.

Both countries reaffirmed their ties on Tuesday when Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen met Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Dr Ng is in Indonesia for a two-day official visit till Wednesday.

During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on geopolitical developments and security challenges, and spoke about the need for countries to work collectively for the peace and security of the region, Mindef said.

Dr Ng also expressed his support for Indonesia’s Asean chairmanship in 2023.

He also laid wreaths at both the statue of President Soekarno and at Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery on Tuesday.

As part of his visit, Dr Ng will attend the 9th Indo Defence 2022 Expo and Forum opening ceremony dinner hosted by Mr Prabowo on Tuesday evening and visit the Expo on Wednesday.