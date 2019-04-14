Singapore and India conduct bilateral armour exercise

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Army and the Indian Army have conducted a joint armour exercise that ended on Saturday (April 13).

The exercise, named Bold Kurukshetra, started on April 2 and involved 270 soldiers from both sides. It was the 12th in the series.

Part of the exercise at Babina Field Firing Range in central India involved soldiers undertaking integrated manoeuvres, exercise planning and training.

The highlight was an integrated live firing involving the Singapore Army's infantry fighting vehicles and the Indian Army's main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Sunday.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dean Yik, commander of the 8th Singapore Armoured Brigade, said: "The training here has allowed our armour units to hone their operational skills and competencies in a realistic live-firing environment.

"More importantly, the opportunity to work together with the Indian Army in professional exchanges and joint training has enhanced our mutual understanding and cooperation."

This exercise underscores the strong and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between both countries, and enhances cooperation between the two armies, said Mindef.

It added that both defence establishments also interact regularly through high-level visits, policy dialogues, courses and other professional exchanges.