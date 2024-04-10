Singapore and Germany to work towards upgrading relations to strategic partnership

BERLIN - Singapore and Germany will work towards upgrading their relations to a strategic partnership, in recognition of the “growing depth and breadth” of bilateral ties.

This was announced by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 9, after Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

The leaders took stock of the countries’ long-standing and multifaceted bilateral ties, which have strengthened over the decades, said MFA in a statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying cooperation in existing and emerging areas, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

In a social media post, DPM Wong said he was glad to have called on Mr Scholz, and was happy that both sides agreed to work towards upgrading relations to a strategic partnership.

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is on an official visit to Germany from April 8 to 10 and France from April 10 to 13.

France is the only European Union (EU) member state that has a strategic partnership - which strengthens existing ties and launches new areas of bilateral cooperation - with Singapore now.

DPM Wong also called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on April 8.