Singapore and Germany agree to establish Reciprocal Green Lane for business and official travel

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Germany have agreed on a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)and the German Federal Foreign Office in a joint statement on Friday (Oct 23).

Dates for the opening of the lane are yet unclear, as the ministries say operational details of the RGL, including the procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process, will be announced in due course.

Singapore currently has no green lane arrangements with any countries in Europe, a region which is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infection.

"The RGL will enable essential travel for business or official purposes via direct flights between both countries," said the ministries in a statement.

Eligible applicants, who are resident in Germany or Singapore, will have to abide by the Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries.

Both countries agreed that the RGL could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other European countries.

Hong Kong was the last most recent territory that Singapore has made special travel arrangements with.

Apart from Germany, Singapore currently has travel arrangements with ten other countries and territories, including Malaysia, China, Japan and Australia, with varied restrictions in place.

On Friday, Germany reported 11,242 new Covid-19 infections, bringing its national tally to 403,291 cases. The country's death toll also went up by 49 to nearly 9,954.

Singapore has a total of 57,941 Covid-19 cases, with 28 fatalities.

For countries hard-hit by the pandemic, Singapore currently requires travellers to serve a 14-day quarantine at dedicated government facilities and take a swab test before the end of their quarantine period.