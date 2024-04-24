Singapore and Estonia can share insights on the use of AI in schools: Estonian minister

SINGAPORE - As schools around the world grapple with generative artificial intelligence (AI), Singapore and Estonia can work together to exchange insights on such tools, said Ms Kristina Kallas, Minister of Education and Research of Estonia.

“I think both of our countries are open to AI and want to know the opportunities that are there,” she said on the sidelines of the International Summit on the Teaching Profession that Singapore is hosting for the first time.

These include using AI as an “assistant” in evaluation and feedback processes, as well as data analytics and personalised learning for students, she said.

Both countries are also increasingly seeing the need to impart 21st-century skills like analytical thinking and intercultural communication, she said in an interview with The Straits Times on April 23.

“If you read a text or you get a video, to be able to detect whether this information is correct, to detect the bias of the AI, that is critical thinking and it’s crucial for younger generations, otherwise they will not be able to orient themselves in this information-rich world in which they live,” she added.

“Our students are very good at academic skills, yours are especially excellent,” she said. “But Singapore and Estonia have a common challenge compared to many other countries – the resilience and psychological well-being of students is not so good.”

In the latest edition of the international benchmarking study Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), Singapore ranked first in all reading, mathematics and science categories.

Estonia is a top performer in Europe and is among the top 10 countries in all three Pisa categories.

Ms Kallas, who took on her role in April 2023, said education is highly valued in both Singapore and Estonia as “capital you need to acquire in order to succeed in life”.

“We both have been very poor and small societies, countries with no natural resources to rely on,” she added.

“We have this mentality towards education called “aim high, work hard” which is very similar to Singapore. “You need to study, you need to do exams, you need to sit tests.”

But there are also differences, as Estonia has a decentralised education system, she said. “The municipalities that run the schools are very autonomous… we also consider teacher autonomy to be very crucial for success… so the teacher has freedom to decide most of the pedagogical decisions.”

She added: “For example, when Covid-19 happened and the classrooms were closed… teachers were very fast in readjusting their teaching practices because they had the freedom to decide and didn’t wait for anybody to give them instructions.”

Estonia has about 500 schools providing basic education from grades 1 to 9. Children start school at the age of seven and finish at 16, when they take a national exit examination. They then move on to upper secondary education, where they can opt for the academic or vocational tracks.

“All the children in the district go to the same school so there is no socio-economic segregation, with a few exceptions in the capital city where some of the schools have a right to choose kids,” said Ms Kallas, adding that 94 per cent of children in Estonia attend schools in their district.