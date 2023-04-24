Singapore and Cuba reaffirm warm and enduring relationship during Vivian Balakrishnan’s visit

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Cuba last Saturday and reaffirmed the warm and enduring relationship between the two countries.

They also discussed regional developments and ways to expand cooperation in areas such as ports, tourism, air services and biotechnology, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Balakrishnan, who was in the country for a four-day official visit, met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz last Friday.

He was hosted to lunch by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the same day.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Parrilla discussed the importance of strengthening relations amid a challenging external environment.

They also welcomed the strong cooperation between Singapore and Cuba at the United Nations, especially through the G77 chaired by Cuba.

He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernandez on Thursday.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Ministers outlined Cuba’s development plans and Dr Balakrishnan shared Singapore’s development experience with the Cuban leaders.

Dr Balakrishnan departed for Singapore on Sunday.