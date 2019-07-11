Singapore and China to cooperate in R&D on maritime issues like smart port tech

SINGAPORE - Singapore and China will be cooperating in research and development on maritime matters with an agreement signed on Thursday (July 11).

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and an agency under China's Ministry of Transport, the Waterborne Transport Research Institute (WTI).

The MOU seeks to enhance cooperation in information exchange and research and development between the two agencies, in areas such as smart port technology, maritime safety, and environmental protection, said MPA in a statement on Thursday.

It was signed by MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon and WTI president Fei Weijun at the 2019 Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum, which is hosted by the China Maritime Forum in Ningbo, China, to commemorate China Maritime Day on Thursday.

Ms Quah said that it is critical for key maritime stakeholders to strengthen connectivity and share knowledge and best practices in an increasingly challenging and uncertain environment.

"Singapore hopes to contribute to this effort by collaborating with China in the areas of digitalisation such as electronic exchange of certificates and bills of lading to enhance port and supply chain efficiencies and, ultimately, global trade flows," she added.

She also spoke at the China Maritime Forum - the first time Singapore has done so at the forum - and shared Singapore's views on how digital and physical connectivity are important to bring about a more prosperous and interconnected world.