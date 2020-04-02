Singapore and China reaffirm commitment to ensure free flow of goods, especially medical supplies

SINGAPORE - Singapore and China have reaffirmed their commitment to maintain supply chain connectivity between both countries, ensuring the free flow of goods - especially medical supplies - during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said this on Facebook post on Thursday (April 2), adding that he met Chinese Minister for Commerce Zhong Shan earlier in the day, via teleconference.

During the meeting, they also discussed how both countries could work together to overcome the health, economic and financial challenges faced by the region.

"Singapore and China are important economic partners, and it is more critical now than ever for us to work closely together to emerge stronger from this crisis," Mr Chan said in his post.