Singapore and China reaffirm commitment to ensure free flow of goods, especially medical supplies

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing with Chinese Minister for Commerce Zhong Shan in Beijing in August 2019.
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing with Chinese Minister for Commerce Zhong Shan in Beijing in August 2019.PHOTO: CHAN CHUN SING/FACEBOOK
Published
53 min ago
Political Correspondent
linettel@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore and China have reaffirmed their commitment to maintain supply chain connectivity between both countries, ensuring the free flow of goods - especially medical supplies - during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said this on Facebook post on Thursday (April 2), adding that he met Chinese Minister for Commerce Zhong Shan earlier in the day, via teleconference.

During the meeting, they also discussed how both countries could work together to overcome the health, economic and financial challenges faced by the region.

"Singapore and China are important economic partners, and it is more critical now than ever for us to work closely together to emerge stronger from this crisis," Mr Chan said in his post.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content