Singapore and China conduct 10-day bilateral army exercise

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are conducting a 10-day bilateral army exercise from Saturday (July 27).

Exercise Cooperation, which is running for the fourth time since the first edition in 2009, involves about 240 soldiers from the Singapore Army's 3rd Singapore Divison and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the PLA Southern Theater Command Army's (STCA) 74th Army Group.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the soldiers will engage in professional exchanges and tactical training, such as rappelling and urban operations training.

The exercise will culminate in a combined urban raid as part of the final mission exercise.

At the opening ceremony for the exercise at Jurong Camp, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo said: "Exercise Cooperation is one of the cornerstones of our strong bilateral defence ties and defence relations between our two countries."

The cultural exchange between the soldiers from both armies is also a key highlight of the exercise, he added.

STCA Deputy Political Commissar, Major-General Liu Jia added that the exercise will help both armies "enhance counter-terrorism capability, deepen communication, cooperation and traditional friendship".

Exercise Cooperation underscores the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Singapore and China, Mindef said.

The two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses and port calls in addition to bilateral exercises, the ministry added.