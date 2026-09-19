Singapore and Canada sign joint declaration to establish economic partnership framework

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Canada aim to establish an Economic Partnership Framework to deepen cooperation in multiple areas and advance practical initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including emerging technologies.



Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan signed a joint declaration to establish the framework alongside his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand during his Sept 17-18 visit to Ottawa.

“This will deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, energy and food security, two-way investment and supply chain resilience,” said Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Sept 19.

These initiatives also include deepening public service cooperation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sept 19.



Balakrishnan and Anand also took stock of the growing bilateral relationship, said MFA, including measures to advance cooperation in trade and investments, defence and security, as well as people-to-people ties.



They looked forward to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to Canada later in 2026 as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral ties.



Both ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening the partnership to build strategic resilience.

The Economic Partnership Framework will see the two countries aiming to foster cooperation in emerging technologies by promoting joint research, innovation, and commercialisation activities in areas including advancing artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, enhancing cybersecurity cooperation, coordinating governance of emerging technologies, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in other emerging and critical technologies.

To enhance energy security, they will accelerate the energy transition through clean and conventional energy opportunities including LNG, critical minerals cooperation, promoting diversified and resilient energy supply chains, and supporting greater energy resilience, including through civil nuclear cooperation.

Two-way investment will be promoted by advancing investment facilitation and modernisation, and deepening economic engagement.

The ministers also agreed to start negotiations towards an Economic Cooperation Framework, under which they will identify and advance initiatives under the framework, and identify a suitable way to coordinate the frameworks’ implementation.

Besides the declaration to establish the framework, the joint statement added that the Singapore and Canada governments will continue building on their relationship while reaffirming their commitment to a fair global trading environment.

Strengthening ASEAN-Canada ties

The ministers also discussed strengthening ASEAN-Canada ties, including during Singapore’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, which will mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Canada dialogue relations.

“The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the timely conclusion of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement,” said the MFA in its statement.

“They also noted ongoing discussions on conducting joint capacity-building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP) to advance development cooperation in the ASEAN region.”

During his two-day visit, Balakrishnan also met Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

They discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, such as AI and quantum technologies, with Balakrishnan noting that “Canada has a deep bench of academic and scientific leadership in these fields and abundant energy resources that will enable her to play a leading role in both AI and quantum”.



He also engaged with Canadian academics, business leaders, and officials during the visit.

Balakrishnan’s visit to Ottawa follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Singapore in October 2025. Carney and PM Wong celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations between their countries, while also reaffirming their commitment to free trade.

Disruptions to fuel supply from Middle East

Balakrishnan, who visited Qatar before flying to Canada, said that Singapore has to anticipate further disruptions to fuel supply from the Middle East region.



In remarks to media on Sept 19, he said that with Qatar being a major source of LNG exports to Singapore, the impact of the Iran war, in particular the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has been a major impediment for both Qatar and its exports of LNG to the Republic.



“Fortunately, in the case of Singapore, we’ve got diversified sources, so we’ve been able to cope with this disruption,” he said.



He said that both Qatar and Singapore continue to insist on freedom of navigation, especially in waterways used for international navigation like the Strait of Hormuz.



However, he said that he did not see a quick solution, pointing out that recent developments in the Bab al Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea will affect exports of Saudi Arabia and “are another warning sign”.



On Sept 11, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of the Yemeni side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea and Suez Canal and a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.



Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has relied on the Red Sea ever since Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz choked off its shipments via the Gulf.



By capturing three small islands in the Bab al-Mandab, the Houthis have increased their ability to launch attacks on Saudi tankers.



“Frankly, we have to anticipate further disruptions to fuel supply from the Middle East region,” said Balakrishnan.

“That remains an area of concern and an area which we will continue to monitor closely and work closely and carefully with our partners.”