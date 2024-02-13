Singapore Airshow organisers warn of scam e-mails claiming to sell visitor information

SINGAPORE – E-mails from scammers who claim to possess the information of trade visitors to the Singapore Airshow are circulating, the organisers of the trade show have revealed.

The scammers are purportedly selling this information for a fee, said the organisers of the Singapore Airshow in a notice posted on its website for trade visitors,

In the notice, the organisers rubbished claims that visitor information has been leaked.

“It has come to our attention that there have been scam e-mails claiming to possess Singapore Airshow’s visitor list which is sold at a fee,” said the notice.

“(The) Singapore Airshow would like to assure all visitors we take data protection seriously... As such, these scammers do not have access to the data that they are claiming to possess.”

The notice said that recipients of the e-mail should not reply or engage with scammers and should forward a copy of the e-mail to dpo@experiaevents.com.

The ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition will take place from Feb 20 to 25, with the first four days of the show open to trade visitors, while the public has ticketed access on Feb 24 and Feb 25.

The Singapore Airshow said its data protection and security framework are certified under the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Data Protection Trustmark and ISO27001, the international standard in information security management.

In accordance with its data protection and security policy, the show’s organisers said it would not share data belonging to its visitors, delegates, exhibitors and partners.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Airshow for more information.