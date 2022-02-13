Singapore Airshow innovations: Hybrid electric Terrex vehicle, wearable air-con

SINGAPORE - Global technology, defence and engineering group ST Engineering will return to the Singapore Airshow 2022, to be held from Feb 15 to 18, as its largest exhibitor.

Here are some of its latest technologies on display.

Hybrid Terrex

The latest version of the infantry fighting vehicle can be used to launch drones and robots, as well as act as a command centre.

Intelligence gathered from drones could be provided to soldiers on the ground for better situational awareness.

An electric vehicle mode allows for more stealthy operations.

Wearable aircon