Singapore Airshow innovations: Hybrid electric Terrex vehicle, wearable air-con

The Hybrid Terrex Vehicle at the ST Engineering booth during the opening media conference of the Singapore Airshow held on Feb 13, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
SINGAPORE - Global technology, defence and engineering group ST Engineering will return to the Singapore Airshow 2022, to be held from Feb 15 to 18, as its largest exhibitor.

Here are some of its latest technologies on display.

Hybrid Terrex

The latest version of the infantry fighting vehicle can be used to launch drones and robots, as well as act as a command centre.

Intelligence gathered from drones could be provided to soldiers on the ground for better situational awareness.

An electric vehicle mode allows for more stealthy operations.

Wearable aircon

A "wearable aircon" at the ST Engineering booth. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Called the Arc, this battery-powered product worn over the shoulders is meant to cool down the neck and face areas, improving comfort.

This could benefit people whose work exposes them to potential heat stress, such as soldiers or healthcare workers who wear personal protective equipment.

Autonomous inspection vehicle

The autonomous inspection vehicle at the ST Engineering booth. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Equipped with a 3D scanner, the vehicle called TunnelFox can detect cracks in train tunnels as fine as 0.3mm.

It can generate images of the tunnel surface for analysis.

This reduces human error, improves safety, as well as helps workers save time.

Contactless biometric gate

A contactless biometric gate at the ST Engineering booth. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

This can be deployed at airports to allow travellers to check in by facial recognition and iris scanning, with no physical contact between the person and the gate.

Travellers need to be registered with their biometric data and passport.

Drones for ship-to-shore delivery

A drone at the ST Engineering booth. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

ST Engineering will be working with a few partners to use drones to ferry parcels up to 7kg from land to sea, including documents and cash.

Using drones instead of launch boats for such urgent deliveries can save time and reduce carbon emissions.

