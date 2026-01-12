Singapore Airshow 2026: Expect road closures, changes to public transport from Jan 26 to Feb 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 10th edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

SINGAPORE – Visitors heading to the Singapore Airshow this year can expect road closures and revised public transport arrangements to help cope with the large crowds the event will attract.

Its organiser Experia Events in a statement on Jan 12 said the revised r oad and traffic arrangements will be in place for about 2½ weeks.

The traffic changes and road diversions will kick in on Jan 26 and end at 6am on Feb 12 .

The aerospace and defence exhibition , held every two years, will run from Feb 3 to Feb 8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre. More than 1,000 firms from about 50 countries and regions will be taking part, and the show will feature a brand new Space Summit.

The first four days of the air show will be reserved for trade visitors. The last two days will be open to the public.

Visitors using wheelchairs can use wheelchair-accessible buses and parking spac es.

However, motorised and non-motorised active mobility devices, such as power-assisted bicycles, hoverboards, motorised scooters, bicycles, skateboards, kick-scooters and mobility scooters, will not be allowed, the statement said.

Road and path closures

At the Changi Exhibition Centre, the following are the roads affected by the changes and closed to the public at given times:

Changi Coast Road (starting from Changi Ferry Road (Terminal) and ending at Aviation Park Road)

Changi Ferry Road

Aviation Park Road

Tanah Merah Coast Road (between Aviation Park Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road (minor) / Changi Naval Base)

PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

Bus route diversion, complimentary shuttle services

With the road closures and diversions, bus service 35 will operate a truncated loop between Bedok Interchange and Tanah Merah Coast Road, looping back after the bus stop opposite Changi Naval Base.

It will skip some stops in Alps Avenue, Aviation Park Road, Changi Coast Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road. However, a free shuttle service will operate between the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore and Changi Village every 10 to 15 minutes.

Operating hours of bus service 35 and the complimentary shuttle bus service. PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

The following bus stops will be skipped:

Bus service 35 will not stop at these stops. PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

The free shuttle bus service operating during the period of bus service route diversion will cover these stops.

Bus stops the free shuttle service will call at. PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

Vehicular access

Only vehicles with valid Singapore Airshow labels, taxis and private hire vehicles will be allowed to enter Changi Exhibition Centre. The roads and their access periods are as follows:

From Changi Coast Road: Jan 31 to Feb 1, Feb 9 to 11

From Tanah Merah Coast Road: Feb 2 to 8

Taxis and private hire vehicles may access the centre via Changi Coast Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road. Both services have separate designated drop-off and pickup points.

Between Jan 31 and Feb 8, no on-call or advance booking is allowed for taxis, with only flag-down cab services available. However, there will be a location surcharge of $18 on top of the metered fare.

Private-hire vehicles will be allowed to enter Changi Exhibition Centre only for drop-offs. The pickup point is located near the East 2000 Dormitory, with a shuttle service operating between 9.30am and 6.30pm. The service will run at five-minute intervals, taking passengers from Changi Exhibition Centre to the pickup point.

Air show shuttle services

Shuttle tickets for both members of the public and trade show attendees may be purchased on the Klook website or the iOS or Android apps.

Visitors travelling to Changi Exhibition Centre can board the air show shuttle service from Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Those who have Weekend@Airshow tickets do not need to book shuttle tickets, as the admission tickets include complimentary shuttle rides to and from the air show site.

The service is subject to change without prior notice, and the shuttle frequency is subject to traffic conditions. PHOTO: EXPERIA EVENTS

Those going for the trade days are encouraged to book shuttle tickets at least a day in advance – seats will depend on availability for walk-ins and for those who made bookings less than 24 hours before the scheduled departure time.

The shuttle schedule and pickup/drop-off points for the hotel shuttle are as follows: