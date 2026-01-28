Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore Airlines will be operating more flights to destinations such as Bangkok, Yangon, Surabaya, Colombo and Taipei.

SINGAPORE – Travellers flying out of Singapore will have more options come March when national carrier Singapore Airlines boosts the number of flights to major cities around the world.

Between March and October, SIA will increase the number of flights to popular Asian cities like Bangkok, Yangon, Surabaya, Colombo and Taipei .

SIA will increase the number of flights to Bangkok, Surabaya and Colombo between March 29 and Oct 24 .

For Bangkok, there will be one more flight every day from Singapore, adding up to seven flights to the Thai capital daily.

Flights to the Indonesian city of Surabaya will increase from 19 a week to 21 .

As for Sri Lankan capital Colombo, SIA will operate 10 flights a week between March 29 and April 30. From May 1 to Oct 24 , the number of flights will go up to 14 a week, with two flights a day.

Flights to Yangon in Myanmar will also go up in frequency. Between M arch 31 and Oct 24, SIA will add three flights each week to the route, bringing the total weekly flights to 10.

Between March 29 and May 31 , SIA will fly four more times to Taipei every week, bringing the total weekly flights to 18.

Besides Asian cities, the national carrier will also tweak routes later in 2026 to the northern Australian city of Cairns and Barcelona in Spain.

Flights to Cairns will go up to five times a week between July 7 and Sept 22, from the four flights now .

Between July 1 and Sept 3, SIA will operate five direct flights a week to Barcelona, up from the current two direct flights a week.

SIA, in a statement on Jan 28, said the changes are aimed at giving customers more travel options during peak seasonal periods, among other things.