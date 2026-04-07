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The matches will be available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

SINGAPORE – Football fans on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights from June 11 to July 19 need not fret about missing out on World Cup action, as the matches will be broadcast live on board.

The football matches will be one of the major global sporting events available via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV , which also offers news and business updates via BBC News, the airline said in a statement on April 7 .

They will be available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft , as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Live broadcasts are subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements, and regulatory approvals on selected routes.

Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, senior vice-president of customer experience at Singapore Airlines said the move “(reflects) our commitment to continuously enhance the Singapore Airlines in-flight experience and offerings”.

Beyond live TV, KrisWorld also offers over 1,900 entertainment options, from blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed TV series, to a mix of top billboard and indie songs.