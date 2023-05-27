Singapore Airlines, Scoot flight crew not required to wear masks from June 1; some staff raise concerns

SINGAPORE - Pilots and cabin crew on Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights will no longer be required to wear masks while operating flights from June 1, but some flight crew are concerned that this rule is now mandatory.

An internal memo sent out by the two airlines stated that in order for the airline group to maintain a “unified and consistent approach”, flight attendants “should not wear masks” while in uniform. The screenshots were sent to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday.

The memo also stated that if the flight is flying to, or departing from a destination where masks are mandatory, flight attendants must wear masks in accordance with local government regulations.

A Scoot crew member, who did not want to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao in an e-mail interview that a colleague had asked the company about the new provision and came to the conclusion that from June onwards, it is “mandatory” for SIA and Scoot crew members to remove their masks when in uniform.

The crew member added that when a colleague asked the company whether cabin crew are allowed to wear masks when cleaning the toilets, the answer was “one should not wear mask when in uniform”.

Another SIA crew member, aged 50, who also did not want to be named, said he was not worried and has no objection over the latest provision. But he added that some of his colleagues have expressed concern and hope they can wear a mask if they choose to.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SIA Group confirmed that “in tandem with the Singapore Government’s move towards the endemic new norm, it will be stepping down the mask-wearing requirement for its flight crew with effect from June 1”.

All SIA and Scoot pilots and cabin crew will not be required to wear a mask while operating flights, except on routes where the destination still requires it.

“Our crew will continue to adhere to the robust health and safety measures implemented on board to safeguard the well-being of our customers and staff,” said an SIA spokesman.

As per the memo, SIA confirmed that flight crew will wear a mask while operating flights to or from destinations where mask-wearing is mandated by the local authorities.

“This helps our flight crew adopt a consistent and unified approach while operating flights,” said the spokesman.

When asked if there are provisions for the ruling on whether wearing a mask is mandatory, the spokesman said: “If a crew wishes to wear a mask while operating routes to destinations where mask-wearing in not mandated, they are still able to continue with their duties.”

“However, we will seek to better understand the crew’s concerns and work with them to see how we can help better safeguard their welfare during flights.”

Speaking to ST, Singapore Airlines Staff Union president Mr Alan Tan said: “We have raised the crew’s concerns about not wearing masks, and the assurance was given to me that the company will not force the crew or intimidate them to comply.”