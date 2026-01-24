Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore Airlines, Scoot avoiding airspace over Iraq, Red Sea amid US-Iran tensions

Flights to and over some countries in the Middle East have been affected by ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines and Scoot have avoided the airspace of Iraq and the Red Sea as a precautionary measure

amid tensions between the US and Iran

.

This does not have a significant impact on its operations, said an SIA Group spokesperson in a reply to The Straits Times on Jan 24.

The spokesperson added that SIA and Scoot do not fly over Iranian airspace, and that its top priority is the safety of its customers and staff.

“The SIA Group will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” the spokesperson said.

Flights to and over several countries in the Middle East have been affected by tensions between the US and Iran, which could extend across the Persian Gulf.

Earlier on Jan 23,

Air France and Dutch carrier KLM paused flights

to several destinations in the region, including Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.

Air France later resumed its Dubai service on Jan 24, but said that it was “monitoring developments” in the region “to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security”.

Last week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency also advised airlines to avoid Iran’s airspace. This comes after threats of US attacks that have put the Islamic Republic on guard.

European aviation authority advises airlines to avoid Iranian airspace amid threats of US strike
Air France resumes flights to Dubai after brief suspension
