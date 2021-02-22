Sing Long ground peanut powder being recalled after cancer-causing toxins detected

SINGAPORE - All batches of Sing Long ground peanut powder with sugar are being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected high levels of cancer-causing substances in the product.

The agency had found during routine testing that levels of aflatoxins in the 300g packet product exceeded the maximum limit.

Aflatoxins can occur in foods such as groundnuts as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest.

Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic - meaning they can do damage to DNA and cause cancer - and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, SFA said.

The manufacturer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, has been directed to recall all batches of the implicated product.

Consumers who have bought the product are advised not to consume it, said SFA.

"While occasional ingestion of food contaminated with aflatoxins is not expected to cause appreciable health risk, those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," it added.