Sindhi Association opens free legal clinic in Katong/Mountbatten area

SINGAPORE - People now have more access to free legal services after a new pro bono legal clinic was opened at the Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA) on Thursday (Dec 30) as part of its aim to give back to society to mark its centennial anniversary.

The free legal advice and aid will be available to members of the public who cannot afford the fees for private legal services, with a focus on the Sindhi community and residents of the Katong and Mountbatten area, where the association is located.

The volunteer lawyers and advisers at the clinic are from the association.

The SSA, which was established in 1921, also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS) to allow it to refer its applicants to the SSA legal clinic.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who witnessed the signing, said she was heartened by the partnership as it would further enhance access to justice in Singapore.

"It is this very spirit of volunteerism, of giving and partnerships that brings to life the true essence of pro bono work and will touch the lives of many in a meaningful way," she added.

Ms Indranee also said the Ministry of Law is working with LSPBS to develop a one-stop portal to consolidate legal information and assistance.

Law Society of Singapore president Gregory Vijeyandran said legal clinics often serve as the first port of call to seek help in a legal crisis.

He added that the volunteer lawyers at SSA's clinic will be better equipped to help members of the Sindhi community.

"Volunteers attending to the SSA' s clinic will have Sindhi-specific cultural sensitivity, which will be particularly important for advice rendered... This is not an enclave, but a safe space in society," he said.

The first clinic session is slated for the second week of February next year.

SSA president Vashdev Khialani said the Sindhi community always strives to look after the well-being of neighbouring communities wherever settles.

"We really sincerely hope that this clinic will touch as many people as possible around us," he added.