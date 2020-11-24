Sinda offers Back To School kits for underprivileged students

SINGAPORE - With Covid-19 infections spiking and people hunkering down in their homes in March, Ms Senthamarai V. Subramaniam lost her job as a night market sales assistant.

The 38-year-old is the breadwinner of her family while her husband, 42, is the primary caregiver to their four children, aged 5 to 13. The couple's eldest son suffers from high-risk asthma.

Despite the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, the couple persevered, setting up a home-based business selling masks, children's clothes and cookies, in their two-room public rental flat in Hougang.

On Sunday (Nov 22), the family was a beneficiary of Sinda's annual Back to School Festival, which gives out school kits with vouchers to underprivileged students to help them prepare for the new academic year.

Said Ms Senthamarai: "My older children have been receiving BTSF school kits for a few years now. When Covid-19 struck, our financial situation worsened and I was worried that I would not be able to cater to their needs. It is a relief to know that even in the current situation, I can rely on Sinda's help to ease my financial expenses and ensure my children are prepared for school next year."

The kits, which have $180 worth of vouchers - $120 in stationery/book vouchers and $60 in shoe vouchers - are expected to help 3,500 students for the new academic year.

Due to safe distancing measures, students and families have been assigned specific days and time slots to visit Sinda and collect their BTSF kits. The initiative runs till Nov 30.

While currently managing her home-based business, Ms Senthamarai said she is hunting for a job that would provide her with a regular income.

She became the sole earner in her family five years ago, when her husband left the workforce to become the caregiver to their children.

Ms Senthamarai is a client of the Sinda Family Service Centre. Her two older children tap on the Sinda bursary while her third child is a beneficiary of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The family also receives ComCare assistance.

"During the circuit breaker, when the children had home-based learning, I was scared to bring my son out to a public space so he could access a laptop. Because of his asthma, he is at a higher risk of getting sick. We were able to get a laptop from Sinda which helped him study at home," she said.

Launching the initiative this year, president of Sinda Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance, said that even against the backdrop of Covid-19, no student's learning or education should be compromised.

Said Ms Indranee: "Covid-19 has brought about challenges - some families needed financial assistance, students needed devices for home-based learning, and some parents had to stay home to care for their children. To assist such families, Sinda has deepened and enhanced its support for the Indian community."

A total of $630,000 will be distributed to recipients through this year's BTSF.