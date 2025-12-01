Sin Ming Buddhist monastery reopens parts of affected building after partial roof collapse

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Levels one to three of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall have been reopened after the BCA completed its initial investigations.

SINGAPORE – The Bright Hill monastery, where part of a roof collapsed a week ago, has been allowed to reopen certain sections of the building after checks by the authorities found the main roof structurally sound.

A Building and Construction Authority (BCA) spokesperson said initial investigations into the Nov 26 partial roof collapse at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery have been completed.

She said: “BCA has assessed that the main roof structure of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall remains structurally sound, with no signs of distress. The building owner has removed the fallen debris and dangling roof pieces.”

BCA has allowed the Abbot’s Hall – an adjacent building whose windows were damaged by the fallen debris – and the first to third levels of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall to reopen from Nov 30, the spokesperson added.

The fourth level of the memorial hall will remain closed while detailed checks and rectification works are carried out.

The spokesperson said: “For public safety, building owners are required to maintain exterior building features, including roofs, and ensure that they are securely affixed to their buildings.”

BCA will continue to carry out detailed investigations into the incident and take enforcement action if it finds any breaches of statutory duties, she added.

The Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, located off Bishan Road, got its temporary occupation permit in December 2003.

On Nov 26, sections of the roof tiles and the supporting roof frame of one of the structures fell off at its Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall. The space was unoccupied at the time and no activities were taking place nearby.

The structural integrity of the two buildings was not affected after the incident, but access to the public was closed off for safety.