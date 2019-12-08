Simulator training a must for learner motorists from Dec 16

Learner motorists will have to undergo driving or riding simulator training before being allowed to book their practical driving or riding tests with effect from Dec 16.

All Class 2, 2A, 2B, 3 or 3A learner motorists will be required to complete the driving or riding simulator training, the police said yesterday.

The training is available at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

The move, which was announced in 2017, is part of the Traffic Police's efforts to help learner motorists better prepare for various road situations and inculcate good and safe driving habits, the police said.

The simulator training, which comprises three modules, provides motorists with the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment.

Each module takes between 15 and 20 minutes to complete, and includes scenarios based on the top 10 causes of traffic accidents that often result in injuries.

These include high-speed expressway cornering, cyclists in blind spots, and driving or riding in wet weather conditions.

Learner motorists must be adequately competent in controlling the respective class of vehicles that they are seeking to obtain a driving licence for, the police said in the statement.

They will have to complete a minimum of five practical lessons before booking the simulator training. Visit https://www.police.gov.sg/advisories/traffic/traffic-matters for more information.

Malavika Menon