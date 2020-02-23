Simulation kit could turn SAF utility vehicle into 'tank'

In the future, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Ford Everest utility vehicle could be used to simulate four different types of armoured platforms, including a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is seeking a contractor to devise and install a system called the enhanced armoured simulation kit, which would allow a trained soldier with visual equipment to tell which platform is being simulated.

This could be via distinctive features such as the shape of the chassis, the turret, wheels or tracks.

These simulated features should be visible to soldiers at a range of up to 300m in the day and up to 100m at night, according to tender documents seen by The Sunday Times.

The tender on government procurement portal GeBIZ was published on Dec 6 last year and closed recently. Mindef declined comment when asked about the tender, which has yet to be awarded as of yesterday.

In the documents, the ministry said the customised simulation kit is meant to "realistically simulate the different types of armoured platforms for the operators during training".

The simulation kit should produce sounds of the simulated platform during movement, as well as the "firing" of its weapons, said the documents.

"Simulated sound shall be as loud as possible while maintaining 80-85 decibels when measured from within a stationary vehicle to prevent damaging hearing of soldiers within the vehicle."

A "generic thermal signature" for the simulated platform must also be produced.

The system should be designed to simulate four different types of armoured platforms: a main battle tank, a wheeled armour vehicle, an infantry fighting vehicle and a wheeled armour personnel carrier.

The exact type of armoured platforms will be made known to the successful tenderer.

The kit should be mounted on an SAF Ford Everest that measures 5m in length and 2m in width, but no modifications should be done to the vehicle.

Two people should be able to mount or dismount it in 30 minutes, and having the kit mounted should not affect a driver's ability to operate the vehicle on training grounds and in camp.

The documents said the supplier's work should include designing up to 23 units of the simulation kit, with the option to purchase up to 37 additional units.

The supplier must also perform a mobility trial, and submit safety assessment reports of the simulation kit for endorsement by the relevant authorities, among other things.

According to tender documents, the delivery and acceptance of kits should take place in eight months from the effective date of the contract.