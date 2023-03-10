Simulation centre to train cardiothoracic surgeons opens

SINGAPORE – Surgeons and medical students can now tap a new simulation centre to pick up and refine the latest techniques in cardiothoracic and vascular surgeries.

The Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Centre, run by the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) with the support of National University Hospital and the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, was inaugurated on March 10.

Equipped with more than 20 types of digital and mechanical simulators to mimic the conditions for endoscopic and minimally invasive heart procedures, the facility aims to provide a training ground for specialist clinicians.

NUHCS declined to reveal how much it cost to set up the centre.

Professor Theodoros Kofidis, head of the department of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery at NUHCS who is leading the simulation centre, said that to pick up new surgical techniques, surgeons typically go through supervised and structured step-by-step training on real patients.

“We tend to say you have to train 10,000 hours to become an expert in anything. Thankfully now, the surgeons don’t have to train those 10,000 hours on patients but on simulators.

“It abbreviates the learning curve so that the surgeon becomes more comfortable to carry out modern types of surgeries in no time,” he added.

An example of an advanced surgery that can be mastered at the centre is minimally invasive mitral valve surgery. The mitral valve is one of the four valves of the heart. Surgeons will need to learn where to position the surgical tools, how to use a camera in the chest and how to turn the heart in the chest.