Simulated attack, car with 'explosives' part of roadshow

A national movement that aims to raise public awareness of the terrorism threat is becoming more interactive, with a roadshow featuring a simulated terror attack experience in a mock theatre, and a modified car with mock explosive devices.

The SGSecure roadshow was launched at Northpoint City shopping mall yesterday and will visit places like heartland malls and town centres over the next two years.

Themed "Our Response Matters. We Make SGSecure.", the roadshow aims to show the public how to prevent, deal with and recover from a terrorist attack, as well as improve the community's response and mobilisation.

The SGSecure movement was launched three years ago and is spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The roadshow was launched by Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam and attended by his fellow grassroots advisers from Nee Soon GRC - Mr Louis Ng, Ms Lee Bee Wah and Mr Henry Kwek.

"Bringing it to people, making it real, making it hands-on... that's the whole purpose - spread the message," said Mr Shanmugam.

At the event, visitors watched a live simulation of a terror attack at clothes store Uniqlo, featuring officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, as well as the mall's tenants and staff.

They were also taught how to detect a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device by examining a modified car, and learnt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), defibrillation and first aid.

GREATER IMPACT Bringing it to people, making it real, making it hands-on... that's the whole purpose - spread the message. MINISTER FOR HOME AFFAIRS K. SHANMUGAM, at the launch of the SGSecure roadshow at Northpoint City shopping mall.

In addition, the roadshow featured booths where community volunteers explained to visitors how they have made SGSecure a part of their lives, such as being more alert to suspicious behaviour and items, and to encourage their family, friends and colleagues to be trained in life-saving skills.

At the roadshows, visitors could sign up to become SGSecure Responders, who possess the life-saving skills such as CPR, defibrillation, basic fire-fighting, first aid and psychological first aid.

Visitors included Northpoint City's management representatives and volunteers from community and religious organisations in Nee Soon GRC.

Northpoint City has been working with the Ministry of Manpower to engage its tenants as part of the SGSecure@Workplaces programme.

This includes working with anchor tenants such as Cold Storage and FairPrice, to coordinate their emergency response plans and enhance their security measures through a series of exercises and security drills.

Ms Ritav Koh, the workplace health and safety senior manager at Frasers Property Singapore, said that more tenants are participating in their malls' safety exercises after the launch of SGSecure.

"In retail businesses, the shopfronts are the same but the staff may come (and go), so it's always a continuous effort to see how we can engage them," she added.

The next two roadshows will be held at Jurong Point in October and at Waterway Point in November.