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Sim Hui Ting to be appointed Commissioner of Charities from April 2027

Sim Hui Ting (left) will succeed Desmond Chin as the next Commissioner of Charities and Executive Director of the Registry of Co-operative Societies.

SINGAPORE - Sim Hui Ting will be the next Commissioner of Charities and Executive Director of the Registry of Co-operative Societies, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on Sept 3.

She will take on the role of designate for the two roles from Oct 1, before officially taking over both positions on April 1, 2027.

Sim succeeds Desmond Chin, who will relinquish his appointments on April 1 after 39 years of public service.

He was appointed commissioner in November 2020, after 30 years with the Singapore Prison Service.

“He has provided steady leadership to both sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the MCCY.

“Mr Chin and his team worked to support charities and co-operatives through relief measures, digitalisation, and capability-building efforts, ensuring organisations could continue serving their communities when it mattered most.”

His successor, Sim, is currently Chief Financial Officer at the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA). She began her public service career in 2012 as the Assistant Commissioner of Charities, and was promoted to deputy commissioner in 2016.

“In her role, she was instrumental in driving key policy, legislative and digital transformation initiatives to strengthen governance and resilience in the charity sector,” MCCY said.

“She also played a notable part in supporting charities through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sim brings experience spanning the social service and workforce development, said MCCY, notably through her secondments to the National Council of Social Service and the then-Workforce Singapore (WSG).

WSG merged with SkillsFuture Singapore on July 1 to form SWDA.

“(Sim’s) experience across the Public Service, including in the charities sector, will serve her well in this role,” said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, adding that he looks forward to working with her to support Singapore’s charities and co-operative sectors.

Neo also thanked Chin for his years of service and contributions to the charities and co-operative community.