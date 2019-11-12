Sikhs pay homage to Guru Nanakon his 550th birthday

At least 5,000 Singaporean Sikhs at the weekend paid homage to the founder of their religion, Guru Nanak, on the occasion of his 550th birthday.

A replica of one of Sikhism's holiest sites, Gurdwara Janam Asthan, was paraded on a float which stopped at all seven Sikh temples in Singapore on Saturday and Sunday.

The float - large enough for followers to enter and worship - passed through heartland and tourist areas such as Chinatown, Little India and Orchard Road.

Gurdwara Janam Asthan, in present-day Pakistan, sits on the site widely believed to be where Guru Nanak was born in 1469. It is one of the most revered shrines for Sikhs.

"Through the float, we want to allow Singaporean Sikhs who have not had the opportunity to visit Pakistan to have a glimpse of the holy site.

"We also want it to promote Guru Nanak's philosophy of universal brotherhood, where everyone is treated as equals," said Mr Gurdip Singh Usma, adviser to the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was at the Central Sikh Temple in Towner Road for the festivities on Sunday, said that the teachings of the guru have helped Sikhs in Singapore contribute greatly to the country in the past 150 years.

"Guided by the teachings of Guru Nanak, and your core beliefs of hard work and selfless service... I am confident the Sikh community and Singapore will continue to do well for many years to come," Mr Heng said.

Mr Usma noted that the first Sikhs were brought to Singapore by the British as policemen in the late 19th century. "Today, we are integrated and present in every aspect of Singapore life," he said.