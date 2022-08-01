Signum Capital managing partner donates $100,000 to ST pocket money fund

SINGAPORE - Mr John Ng Pangilinan, co-founder and managing partner at Signum Capital, has donated $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

On Monday (Aug 1), Mr Ng and his wife, Mrs Victoria Ng, presented a cheque to Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of STSPMF, and Mr Zakir Hussain, a board trustee of STSPMF and ST's Singapore editor.

Signum Capital is a registered fund that invests in blockchain-related companies globally.

Mr Zakir said: "We are very grateful for the generous contribution of donors like Mr Ng, which will ensure the fund continues to be able to support school-going children so they can focus on their learning."

Initiated by ST, the fund was started in 2000 as a community project to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them get through school.

Every year, it disburses about $7 million to families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $690, helping about 10,000 needy students.