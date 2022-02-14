Signs of the times

When the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, Covid-19 was, for a while, a pandemic that was heard of, read about, perhaps felt, but definitely not seen by the greater public.

Over the past two years, safe distancing stickers that remind people to keep at least 1m from one another have become one of the most visible symbols of the pandemic. Appearing in malls, restaurants and other places, they marked the end of city folk gathering cheek by jowl without a thought.

These markers - hastily pasted lines made from tape, bought online, and customised ones that also brand the business - reveal Singapore's fight against Covid-19 since mid-March 2020, its society and the creativity of its people.