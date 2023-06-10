Significant share of caregivers to elderly face health woes themselves: Duke-NUS study

Singapore – A significant proportion of caregivers to older adults face health problems themselves, and this may affect their ability to perform caregiving tasks, such as lifting a frail senior from bed to wheelchair.

Their health issues may also make them more vulnerable to the challenges and stresses that come with caregiving, said Assistant Professor Rahul Malhotra, principal investigator of a new study on caregivers to those aged 75 and older.

And despite the Covid-19 pandemic triggering wide-spread work-from-home arrangements, two years after the pandemic started, there was only a marginal increase in the proportion of caregivers whose workplaces had such flexi-place work arrangements, said Dr Malhotra, who is head of research at the Centre for Ageing Research and Education (Care) at the Duke-NUS Medical School.

He said that the research studied caregivers of those aged 75 and older, as this group of seniors is the most rapidly growing segment of the older adult population in Singapore and globally.

Many of these older adults also need help with at least one activity of daily living, such as bathing and dressing.

The Caregiving Transitions Among Family Caregivers of Elderly Singaporeans (TraCE) study interviewed 278 people who are the main caregivers to a family member. It was published on Care’s website in March.

Unlike most studies on caregivers here, the TraCE study is a longitudinal one that tracks its subjects over time, as the health and caregiving responsibilities of those interviewed changed over the years, he said.

He added: “In a country whose population is rapidly ageing, it is important to study family caregivers of older adults, to inform policies and practices focusing on, and benefitting, them and their older care recipients.”

The study found that the average age of caregivers is 62 years. Almost three in four caregivers are women.

A total of 73 per cent of the caregivers are children or children-in-law of the person they are looking after, while 23 per cent are spouses. The rest include siblings and grand-children.

About one in three of the caregivers have never been married.

Other key findings of the study include:

58 per cent of caregivers have two or more chronic conditions, such as hypertension, joint pain and diabetes, and 26 per cent have mobility difficulties. 40 per cent rated their health as fair or poor, and 26 per cent said they have depressive symptoms.

About one in four caregivers cared for their loved one alone, without help from any other person.

Caregivers spent an average of 33 hours a week on caregiving, which is almost as long as the hours spent on a full-time job.

Caregivers have spent an average of 10 years looking after their loved one who needs care.

Only 5 per cent of caregivers have attended any caregiver training. Only 38 per cent were aware of the Caregivers Training Grant, an annual subsidy of $200 for caregivers to attend approved courses to better care for their loved ones.

Half of the non-spousal caregivers were working. Of all the working caregivers, regardless of their relationship to the person they care for, only 28% were entitled to eldercare leave.

Dr Malhotra said that most of the baseline interviews for the study were done before February 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore.