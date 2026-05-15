SIFA 2026 transforms the Civic District into a playground

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SINGAPORE – Against the backdrop of the Victoria Concert Hall, performers dangled up to 7 metres above the ground inside a voluminous suspended net, their bodies twisting and swaying in the evening air as crowds gathered below.

During a rehearsal for Noli Timere on May 14, a performer let go briefly, falling backwards into the web-like structure before being caught by fellow performers. Around them, tourists and other passers-by stopped along the edge of Empress Lawn to watch.

The large-scale aerial performance, a collaboration between Canadian director and choreographer Rebecca Lazier and American artist Janet Echelman, is one of the headline acts of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2026.

But beyond its spectacle, Noli Timere, Latin for “be not afraid”, also reflects the direction this year’s festival appears to be taking: one that places greater emphasis on public gathering, play and encounters outside traditional theatre spaces.

Carrying the theme “Let’s Play!”, SIFA 2026 leans heavily into immersive installations, outdoor works and communal experiences anchored by the return of the Festival Village at Empress Lawn.

Festival director Chong Tze Chien, 50, describes Let’s Play! as more than just a theme – it’s a call to action.

“I think we take ourselves very seriously sometimes, and we forget to breathe... For these three weeks, can we allow ourselves to pause, to enjoy what’s around us and to think differently about how we live and move through the city? Through play, perhaps we can also change the way we think and the way we do things.”

This year’s festival seems to prioritise exploration and spontaneity over simply guiding audiences between ticketed venues. Visitors can wander through installations, stumble upon rehearsals in progress and linger in open public spaces where performances unfold alongside everyday city life.

That spirit of communal participation is reflected in works such as A Light Between Rains (Festival Parade) by Singapore theatre company Off Root Theatrics. Conceived as a speculative theatrical procession unfolding during the inter-monsoon season, the large-scale work transforms the Festival Village into a moving celebration of community and change through walking theatre, performance-installations, music and movement inspired by the five elements. Audiences are invited to join the procession as it winds through the space, blurring the line between performer and spectator.

Passers-by watching A Light Between Rains (Festival Parade) during the media preview of the Singapore International Festival of Arts at Empress Lawn, on May 14. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“I hope visitors will rethink what the performing arts can be,” Mr Chong added. “At its core, it has always been about connection. It’s not elitist – it’s multi-faceted, accessible and constantly evolving.”

He emphasised the importance of active participation, encouraging people to engage, contribute, and shape the atmosphere, as their presence is an integral part of the experience.

That philosophy can also be seen in the prominence given to large-scale outdoor works such as Noli Timere, which will be staged not only in the Civic District, but also at Punggol Digital District across multiple weekends from May 22, bringing the aerial spectacle beyond Singapore’s traditional arts belt.

The move signals a broader effort to bring performances into shared public spaces where audiences may encounter art more casually and unexpectedly, whether while passing through the city centre or spending an evening outdoors with family and friends.

Beyond the outdoor performances, SIFA’s emphasis on immersion and participation also extends indoors. The Lighthouse by Australian children’s theatre company Patch Theatre, staged at The Arts House at the Old Parliament, invites children and adults alike to journey through interconnected rooms exploring the properties of light through sound, reflection and hands-on experimentation. Part installation, part scientific quest and part rave, the promenade performance transforms audiences from passive viewers into active participants.

The Lighthouse runs from May 15 to 17 and May 20 to 24 at various timings. Tickets are priced at $28. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

You Are (Not) What You Eat! by Singapore artist Yang Derong explores Singapore’s relationship with food culture and plastic waste through mirrored spaces, sculptural assemblages and surreal plastic forms inspired by hawker culture. Rather than taking a didactic approach, the installation contrasts the “shiok” of Singapore’s food culture with the less visible environmental consequences through spectacle and sensory immersion to convey its message .

A child interacting with You Are (Not) What You Eat! by Singapore artist Yang Derong at the Victoria Theatre Atrium on May 14. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Together, the works suggest a festival increasingly interested not just in what audiences watch, but in how they gather, move and experience art collectively.

As darkness fell over Empress Lawn, the performers in Noli Timere continued to sway above the crowd inside the glowing net as the city skyline flickered behind them.

Below, strangers gathered across the lawn, pausing to watch the aerial performance unfold.

Mr Chong hopes audiences will play a role in shaping the festival experience through their participation and presence. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

For a festival centred around the idea of play, it was a fitting image: a city slowing down, even briefly , to look upwards and let go.

SIFA 2026 runs from May 15 to 30. Selected programmes are eligible for the SG Culture Pass.