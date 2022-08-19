SIF honoured for boosting ties between Singapore and Indonesia

The Singapore International Foundation (SIF) was recognised for its 30 years of collaboration with Indonesia in strengthening bilateral ties.

On Wednesday, Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore Suryo Pratomo presented the Adinata Award to the non-profit organisation at a ceremony held at the Indonesian embassy in Chatsworth Road.

The event was to mark Indonesia's 77th Independence Day, which fell on Wednesday.

The Adinata Award is given out annually to celebrate individuals or institutions in Singapore that promote understanding and good relations between the two countries.

Since 1992, SIF has worked with individuals and organisations in various parts of Indonesia, including in Bandung and Jakarta, on projects in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and arts and culture. These include initiatives to help train healthcare workers and special education practitioners in Indonesia.

Under another SIF programme for young entrepreneurs, at least 10 social enterprises from Indonesia have each received up to $20,000 in funding to start or scale up their businesses focused on solving social challenges. These include projects that enhance access to digital healthcare and develop eco-friendly waste management solutions.

Mr Suryo said: "The award also serves as a gentle reminder to keep on contributing further and inspire others to do the same to strengthen bilateral relations."

Receiving the award on behalf of SIF was its chairman Ong Keng Yong, who said the organisation is thankful for the warm friendship and mutual cooperation between Singapore and its Indonesian partners.