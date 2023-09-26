Siblings on RSAF postings in US unite at SAF exercise in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – Despite being posted to the United States as air force engineers, Military Expert 3 Yew Boon Leng and his younger brother Yew Boon Siong never had any opportunity in nine months to visit each other.

ME3 Yew, 35, relocated to Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho in December 2022 to join the Peace Carvin V detachment of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

The north-western state is about a 17-hour drive to Arizona state in the south-west, where ME3 Yew’s 32-year-old brother has been with RSAF’s Peace Carvin II detachment at Luke Air Force Base for almost two years.

Idaho is an hour ahead of Arizona, and the brothers had to make do with phone calls until they finally met in person on Sept 16.

They are part of Exercise Forging Sabre – a Singapore Armed Forces exercise being held in Idaho between Sept 11 and this Saturday.

Recounting their first meeting since being posted to the US, ME3 Yew said that it had been a long time since his five-year-old daughter saw her uncle.

They went to the capital city of Boise for ramen, which his daughter wanted to eat.

“My daughter kept holding his hand – she forgot her father,” ME3 Yew said as his brother laughed.

Even though opportunities for the two siblings to meet are few and far between – and subject to their schedules – they try to maintain communication not only with each other, but also with their parents and sister back home.

Military Expert 2 Yew Boon Siong said: “At first, they were quite worried about us, but as and when (we can)… we send news back to them. Every once in a while, we do video calls on weekends too.”

His older brother chimed in: “Usually when he calls me at odd hours, it’s not to ‘hello, hello.’ It’s to (say) ‘hello, can help me or not?’ ”.

After a duration of about two to three years in their respective overseas detachments, the brothers will be posted back to Singapore.