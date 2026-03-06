SIA to operate repatriation flights between Singapore and Oman in support of MFA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is supporting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to operate repatriation flights between Singapore and Oman amid ongoing conflict in the region sparked by US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

The airline will deploy an Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the flights, said a spokesman for SIA on March 6.

“Safety is our highest priority, and the flights will be conducted in full compliance with all regulatory, operational and security requirements,” said SIA.

MFA announced a day earlier that the Republic was planning to mount repatriation flights on March 7 and March 8 to bring Singaporeans home from Muscat, Oman.

The repatriation flight planned for March 7 is meant to cater to Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, which are where about 60 per cent of citizens who are e-registered with MFA are located.

The second flight on March 8 is meant to cater to high demand among travellers, said the ministry.

On March 6, the Singapore Tourism Board announced that foreigners in Singapore whose return flights have been affected by the ongoing Middle East conflict can take a special flight to Oman on the morning of March 8.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am for Muscat International Airport, with seats priced at $600 each, according to an announcement on STB’s website on March 6.

The Straits Times has contacted STB for more information.