SIA to launch direct flights from Singapore to Riyadh from June 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, will be Singapore Airlines’ second destination in the country.

SINGAPORE – Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia from Singapore will have more options from June 2 with the introduction of four new direct flights to the Saudi capital Riyadh each week.

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will fly to the Middle Eastern city on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, taking off from Changi at 6.20pm.

Return flights will leave Riyadh for Singapore at 11pm local time on the same days, SIA said in a statement on Feb 2 .

For the Riyadh route, SIA will use the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which has 263 seats in economy class and 40 in business class.

Budget carrier Scoot, which is owned by SIA, now operates four flights a week to the Saudi city Jeddah.

Riyadh is the capital of the Saudi kingdom and its administrative and financial centre.

SIA chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin in the statement said the decision to start direct flights to Riyadh comes amid the Saudi capital’s thriving business environment, which makes it one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities.

Tickets for SIA flights to Riyadh will go on sale in stages after the authorities’ approval is obtained.