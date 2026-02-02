Straitstimes.com header logo

SIA to launch direct flights from Singapore to Riyadh from June 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, will be Singapore Airlines' second destination in the country.

Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, will be Singapore Airlines’ second destination in the country.

PHOTO: BT FILE

Ann Chen

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia from Singapore will have more options from June 2 with the introduction of four new direct flights to the Saudi capital Riyadh each week.

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will fly to the Middle Eastern city on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, taking off from Changi at 6.20pm.

Return flights will leave Riyadh for Singapore at 11pm local time on the same days, SIA said in a statement on Feb 2.

For the Riyadh route, SIA will use the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which has 263 seats in economy class and 40 in business class.

Budget carrier Scoot, which is owned by SIA, now operates four flights a week to the Saudi city Jeddah.

Riyadh is the capital of the Saudi kingdom and its administrative and financial centre.

SIA chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin in the statement said the decision to start direct flights to Riyadh comes amid the Saudi capital’s thriving business environment, which makes it one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities.

Tickets for SIA flights to Riyadh will go on sale in stages after the authorities’ approval is obtained.

More on this topic
Singapore Airlines to offer more flights on major routes between March and October
SIA is top-ranked airline, at 24th overall on Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies
See more on

Singapore

Singapore Airlines

Saudi Arabia

Airlines

Travel planning

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.