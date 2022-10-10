SIA to keep cabin crew on after they give birth, in change to longstanding practice

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines air stewardesses are now able to apply for temporary ground positions when they get pregnant and return to flying after giving birth.

The move stops its longstanding practice of effectively ending cabin crew’s contracts when they are with child.

An SIA circular seen by The Straits Times showed that the new policy has been in place since July 15, which it said is meant “to further support our cabin crew during and after their pregnancy”.

It spells the end of a practice that has been criticised by women’s groups as unjustifiable even a decade ago. Observers said a global manpower shortage in the sector is likely the rationale for the change, as companies are forced to retain existing staff to reduce the load on training new recruits.

Before the change, SIA air stewardesses were placed on no-pay leave upon declaring that they are pregnant, and forced to leave the company the day after they submit their child’s birth certificate.

No temporary ground job placements were made available while the crew was pregnant. To fly again later, she had to reapply to SIA under a returning crew scheme, which does not guarantee her re-employment.

Now, crew will still be placed on no-pay leave, but will be able to apply for ground positions in the company, in areas such as administrative work, handling of passenger feedback and requests via e-mail, content creation and event management.

SIA in its circular said the company will do its best to offer as many of these jobs as possible to maintain cabin crew’s income, and told ST that those who have applied have so far been able to find jobs without issues.

It said some expecting crew have already taken up ground positions, without disclosing how many are currently on the scheme.

More importantly, crew will be placed on up to 16 weeks of maternity leave after they have given birth before automatically being rostered to fly again.

If the crew’s contract expires during her pregnancy, she will be offered a one-year contract renewal, SIA said.

Women’s groups said SIA’s policy shift is an important - although belated - move that finally brings Singapore’s national carrier in line with that of other airlines.

Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) executive director Corinna Lim said this is a major improvement to SIA’s previous policy, which the group has spoken up against. In 2010, Aware called SIA’s practice “discriminatory and unfair”.

“If the basis is solely to protect female attendants or foetuses, can this not be achieved in a fairer way by providing alternative employment for female attendants during pregnancy and allowing them to fly again after their pregnancy?” it had asked.