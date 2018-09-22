SIA takes delivery of world's longest-range airliner that will fly non-stop Singapore-New York route

SINGAPORE - In less than three weeks, passengers will be able to hop on a plane and get from Singapore to New York non-stop on the world's longest commercial flight.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Saturday (Sept 22) that it has taken delivery of the world's first Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft from Airbus.

The ultra-long-range airplane will start flying between Singapore and New York's Newark Liberty International Airport from Oct 11.

SIA chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said it was a "proud moment" for the airline.

"The A350-900ULR will bring more convenience and comfort to our customers... It will help us boost our network competitiveness and further grow the Singapore hub," he said.

Mr Tom Enders, chief executive officer of Airbus, said: "The combination of the A350's quiet, spacious cabin and SIA's world-renowned in-flight product will ensure the highest levels of passenger comfort on the world's very longest routes."

In its statement, SIA said the 16,7000km flight will take up to 18hr 45min, and will have 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.

The aircraft, which is capable of travelling for over 20 hours without stopping, also comes with higher ceilings, larger windows, a wider body, quieter cabins and lighting designed to reduce jet lag.

It will also have improved air quality due to a carbon composite airframe that optimises cabin altitude and humidity levels.

Singapore's national carrier has ordered seven such planes, two of which will fly the Singapore-New York route.

The remaining five will fly non-stop between Singapore and Los Angeles from Nov 2 and increase the frequency of an existing Singapore-San Francisco route, SIA said.

Currently, SIA operates 40 US-bound flights a week to Houston, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With the new flights, this will increase to 53 by December this year.

SIA previously held the title of the world's longest non-stop flight with its Singapore-Newark route from 2004 to 2013.