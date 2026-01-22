SIA is top-ranked airline, at 24th overall on Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SIA’s overall rank also makes the airline the second-highest ranked Asian company on the Fortune list.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has once again secured the top spot as an airline and is ranked 24th overall on Fortune magazine’s list of the world’s most admired companies.

The national carrier’s overall rank is up four spots from the 28th spot in 2025 .

Now in its 28th edition , the list is based on a survey of 3,380 executives, directors and securities analysts globally, who selected the 10 companies they admire most.

The companies were assessed based on nine attributes, including quality of management, innovation and global competitiveness.

SIA’s overall rank makes the airline the second-highest ranked Asian company, with Toyota Motors a spot behind .

The airline also outranks major multinational corporations and brands such as Nike, Starbucks, BMW, Accenture, Visa, Samsung, Mastercard and UPS.

SIA is also the only Singapore-based company to feature in the top 50.

This is the 24th time the airline has made it to the annual list.

The top 10 names on the list are mostly US-based companies. They are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Alphabet, Walmart and American Express.

In the airline category, SIA emerged first among its industry competitors, with US carrier Delta Airlines coming in second.

Air France-KLM Group is third, with United Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa coming in fourth and fifth, respectively.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the airline feels honoured to receive the recognition and is “deeply grateful” for the support of customers, partners, shareholders and all stakeholders.

“ As we look ahead, t his recognition belongs to our people, whose professionalism, dedication and passion set the benchmark for excellence every day.

“We remain firmly focused on sustaining our industry leadership through an unwavering commitment to safety and innovation, while continuously elevating the end-to-end customer experience.”