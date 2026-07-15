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Both airlines said that those affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Dubai to Oct 24 , while its budget arm Scoot has cancelled its flights between Singapore and Jeddah until July 27 .

The affected flights are SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai), SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) , TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore).

SIA said in an updated advisory on July 15 that the move was due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”, while Scoot’s cancellations follow “the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East”, SIA said on the same day, in a separate statement on its June 2026 operating results.

SIA’s flights had previously been cancelled until Aug 2. Scoot had previously cancelled its flights between Singapore and the Saudi Arabian city from February due to the US-Iran war, resuming its thrice-weekly services on June 22 after a ceasefire was announced.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” SIA added in the July 15 update.

Those affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, both airlines said.

Customers who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

The US launched strikes against Iran for the third consecutive night on July 14, with hostilities reigniting last week.

Tehran said it had again closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz, fraying an already fragile truce reached in June after several months of fighting that has killed thousands.