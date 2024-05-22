SIA relief flight with passengers and crew members of SQ321 arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Passengers who were on flight SQ321 arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at about 5am on May 22, with almost all briskly escorted out of the baggage collection area by SIA staff.

There were hugs and some tears as they reunited with worried family members and loved ones, and airport staff or personnel wearing Singapore Airlines vests ushered them to the arrival pick-up point, bus bay or T2 carpark.

Their uneventful departure from the airport was a stark contrast to the ordeal that the passengers had experienced the day before, when SQ321 experienced sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin about 10 hours after departing from London. The turbulence caused one death and injured dozens of passengers, and the pilot made an emergency landing at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

SIA said in a Facebook post on May 22 that 131 passengers and 12 crew members who were on board SQ321 arrived in Singapore via a relief flight at 5.05am. They were received by SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong.