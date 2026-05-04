SIA passengers to get better connectivity on selected flights through Starlink service from 1Q 2027

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The service will only be available on SIA’s Airbus A350-900 long-haul, A350-900 ultra-long-range, and A380 aircraft.

SINGAPORE - Passengers flying on selected Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights will soon enjoy better internet connectivity while in the air, with the roll out of a new broadband service on board.

The Singapore-flagged carrier will progressively introduce Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite-based broadband service, said SIA in a statement on May 4.

The service will be available only on SIA’s Airbus A350-900 long-haul, A350-900 ultra-long-range, and A380 aircraft, with the roll-out to start from the first quarter of 2027 till end-2029.

Customers in all cabin classes will enjoy more seamless connectivity from take-off to landing for activities such as video streaming, sharing content on social media, gaming, and also sending large files, SIA said.

Passengers in suites, first and business class, along with PPS club and KrisFlyer members travelling in premium economy and economy class, will still continue to enjoy SIA’s unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi experience on board Starlink-enabled aircraft.