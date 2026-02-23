SIA passenger with measles who travelled through S’pore not linked to other cases here: CDA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The passenger transited through Changi Airport for about 2.5 hours before getting on a flight to Los Angeles.

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Airlines (SIA) passenger infected with measles who travelled through Singapore’s Changi Airport is not linked to any other known cases here, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

Several US media outlets had reported on Feb 19 that the passenger, who was on board flight SQ38, had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at about 7pm on Feb 9.

The person became the fourth measles case confirmed in Los Angeles Country in 2026.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, CDA’s group director of communicable diseases programmes Lim Poh Lian said on Feb 23 that the passenger had flown into Singapore from Cambodia on Feb 9 and transited at Changi Airport for about 2.5 hours.

“Based on the onset date of his symptoms, the case had been infected prior to his transit in Singapore,” Associate Professor Lim said, adding that the agency was notified of the case on Feb 20.

The passenger remained in the transit area the entire time and is not linked to any other known cases in Singapore, she said.

SIA told ST that the airline is working closely with the authorities on this matter and that it is unable to disclose specific details due to customer confidentiality.

Singapore has detected a total of 14 measles cases so far in 2026, after one new case was reported in the week of Feb 8 to 14, according to CDA’s weekly infectious diseases bulletin published on Feb 20.

The total figure is at the second-highest annual count in the past six years despite it only being February.

There were 27 cases of the disease recorded in 2025 and 11 in 2024.

In the light of recent spike in cases, precautionary measures against the spread of the virus have also been amped up here since Feb 6.

These include mandatory isolation of people with confirmed measles infection until they are no longer infectious and contact tracing for all infected cases.

Speaking at a Hari Raya bazaar light-up ceremony in Woodlands on Feb 15, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he is “not very worried” about measles spreading in Singapore .

This is because 99 per cent of Singapore’s adult population have immunity, he said.

The measles virus is spread through air droplets and direct contact with nasal and throat secretions. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and rashes.

There is no specific treatment, and most people recover in two to three weeks.

However, measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis – inflammation of the brain – especially in children below five years of age.

Canadian news outlet CBS News, citing the LA Country’s public health department, said the infected passenger had also visited several public locations in California over several days from Feb 10 and may have exposed others to the virus.

US health officials have urged people to protect against measles and monitor any symptoms.