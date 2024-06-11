SIA offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321; US$10k for those with minor injuries

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines has sent out offers of compensation to passengers on board turbulence-hit SQ321, with those who suffered minor injuries offered US$10,000 (S$13,500).

The national carrier said in a Facebook post on June 11 that those who had more serious injuries were invited to discuss compensation offers that would “meet their specific circumstances”.

It added that it has offered US$25,000 as an advance payment for passengers who sustained serious injuries that require long-term medical care and are requesting financial assistance.

The payment will address their immediate needs and be part of the final compensation they receive.

Besides compensation, SIA said it will also provide a full refund of the air fare to all passengers who were on the flight, which experienced “sudden extreme turbulence” over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar on May 21 as the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft made its way to Singapore from London.