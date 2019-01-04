SIA named one of world's top 20 safest airlines

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines has been named one of the top 20 safest airlines in the world for 2019, according to airline safety and product rating review website AirlineRatings.com.

The local carrier has made the list every year since the AirlineRatings.com website started in 2013. AirlineRatings.com is based in Western Australia.

The airline that took the top spot as the world's safest airline in this year's edition was Australia's Qantas Airways, which took home the top spot from 2014 to 2017 as well.

In 2018, AirlineRatings.com did not reveal the top airline in the top 20 list for that year, unlike previous years.

The editors of the website noted Qantas' 98-year-old history as the world's oldest continuously operating airline, and that the airline had amassed "an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted as the industry's most experienced airline".

The other airlines in the top 20 for 2019 are Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar, Scandinavian Airline System, Swiss, United Airlines, and the Virgin group of airlines, Atlantic and Australia.

The website's editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said that these airlines were standouts in the industry and were at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft.

The site only looked at serious incidents in making its determinations, said Mr Thomas.

"All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems," he said. "It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one. So just lumping all incidents together is very misleading. And some countries' incident reporting systems are weak, further complicating matters."