SIA launches foundation to help students in need, grow aviation industry

SINGAPORE - To help people and communities in need and spur growth in Singapore’s aviation industry, national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching the Singapore Airlines Foundation.

SIA said it will contribute $30 million to an endowment fund, a portfolio of investments with the initial capital derived from donations, and the resulting income earned will be used to fund the foundation.

The foundation will be established in the near future as a company limited by guarantee.

A company limited by guarantee is usually formed as a non-profit entity that has some public or national interest.

The foundation will be launching two programmes.

One is the Youth Uplift Programme which is available to students in need and is intended to prepare them for careers especially in the aviation industry.

Financial assistance will be given to eligible Singaporean students from Institutes of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics or universities.

Up to 20 eligible students per year will receive a bursary of up to $12,000 over the course of their studies for a maximum of four years.

Students will also be given industry experience with a three- to six-month traineeship with SIA Group, access to courses from the Singapore Airlines Academy on topics including effective communication and building self-confidence, and mentorship from SIA employees, who will offer career advice and share their own experiences.

Applications for the programme will open in July.

Applicants must be Singaporeans pursuing Nitec and Higher Nitec courses at ITE, or any discipline except architecture, law and healthcare at a polytechnic or university.

They should not hold any other bursaries or scholarships.

An applicant’s per capita income should also not exceed $3,000, or their total household income should not surpass $10,000.

The second is the Youth Outreach Programme, which aims to spark an interest in the aviation industry among upper secondary school and junior college students.