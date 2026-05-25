SIA increases number of flights to and from Amsterdam between August and October

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SIA will now have 10 weekly services to Amsterdam, up from the current daily service.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) will increase the frequency of its Singapore-Amsterdam flights to 10 weekly services between Aug 1 and Oct 22, up from the current daily service.

The move comes “in response to strong demand for travel between the Asia-Pacific region and Europe”, the airline said in a statement on May 25.

The additional flight , Flight SQ334, will depart Singapore for Amsterdam on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11.10am, while the return flight, SQ333, will leave Amsterdam on the same days at 8.35pm local time.

SIA’s senior vice-president of marketing planning Dai Haoyu said: “Amsterdam has an important role in our broader European network. Through our Singapore hub, we connect travellers from the Asia-Pacific and beyond seamlessly, helping to meet the strong demand on this route.

“This increase in frequencies reflects our confidence in the route’s long-term potential, and we will seek opportunities to extend it beyond October 2026.”

Tickets for the additional services to Amsterdam will go on sale from May 25 via SIA’s distribution channels.

The airline also recently announced more flights to other European cities, such as Manchester, Milan, Munich and London, as well as a launch of a new service to Madrid that begins in October.