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SIA flights among more than 20 between Singapore and Shanghai cancelled due to Typhoon Dolphin

Passengers affected by the SIA cancellations can seek a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets, or request alternative flights.

SINGAPORE - Eight Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to and from Shanghai scheduled for Aug 9 and 10 have been cancelled due to weather conditions caused by Typhoon Dolphin.

Another 10 SIA flights departing on Aug 10 and Aug 11 have also been retimed, the national carrier announced in an advisory on its website on Aug 8.

The cancelled flights are:

Singapore to Shanghai on Aug 9: SQ828, SQ830, SQ832, SQ836

Shanghai to Singapore on Aug 9: SQ831, SQ833, SQ835, SQ825 (on Aug 10)

The retimed flights are:

Singapore to Shanghai on Aug 10: SQ826 to depart at 11.40am, SQ828 to 2.35pm, SQ830 to depart at 3.45pm, SQ832 to depart at 1.30pm, SQ836 to depart at 5.35pm

Shanghai to Singapore on Aug 10: SQ827 to depart at 6.50pm, SQ831 to depart at 9.20pm, SQ833 to depart at 11.10pm, SQ835 to depart at 8.15pm, SQ825 to depart at 12.25am (on Aug 11)

SIA said it will contact all affected customers to inform them of the schedule changes.

Passengers affected by the cancellations can seek a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets, or request alternative flights.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” the airline said, as it advised passengers to check the flight status page on its website for the latest updates.

Checks by The Straits Times on Changi Airport’s flight schedule page show that as at 12.30pm on Aug 9, six other flights scheduled to depart from Shanghai to Singapore, and eight from Singapore to Shanghai, have been cancelled for the day.

Affected carriers include Spring Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines and Air China.

Typhoon Dolphin is expected to make landfall in China late on Aug 9 and early Aug 10. The Chinese authorities have designated it as an orange-category typhoon – the nation’s second-highest level.

According to China’s National Meteorological Centre, the typhoon is expected to bring winds of 38m to 45m per second near its centre.

Rain and strong winds are expected to affect the eastern part of the country through Aug 12, including parts of Shanghai and neighbouring provinces.

The storm lashed Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture on Aug 8, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings.