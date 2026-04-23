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No passengers were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred and no injuries were reported.

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SINGAPORE – A Singapore Airlines flight to Frankfurt was delayed for more than 1½ hours on April 22 , after a catering truck grazed the front of the plane’s engine at Changi Airport.

The return flight, scheduled for later that day, was subsequently cancelled because of the delay and a curfew at the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, the flag carrier said in a media reply on April 23 .

An SIA spokesperson said flight SQ326 was scheduled to depart Singapore for Frankfurt at 12.35pm on April 22.

But the flight was delayed after a catering truck grazed the Airbus A380’s engine cowling.

No passengers were on board the aircraft when the incident occurred, the spokesperson said, adding that there were no injuries.

SIA did not disclose the truck’s operator or the extent of the damage to the plane’s engine. The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger jet and is equipped with four engines.

Affected passengers were offered refreshments while they waited for a replacement aircraft, the spokesperson added.

The engine cowling has since been repaired and the A380 aircraft is back in service, SIA added.

The flight departed Singapore at 2.13pm with 452 passengers and 28 crew on board, and arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, at 8.40pm local time that day , said the spokesperson.

Flight SQ325 , which was slated to operate from Frankfurt to Singapore on April 22 , was cancelled due to SQ326’s late arrival and the Frankfurt Airport curfew, the spokesperson added.

The flight operating hours at Frankfurt Airport run from 5am to 11pm local time , with no scheduled take-offs or landings allowed outside of these hours, according to the airport’s website .

Information on flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that the same plane was to be used for both flights.

The turnaround process – involving offloading passengers, cleaning, refuelling, catering and boarding new passengers – can range from 90 minutes to more than two hours for long-haul flights.

All passengers were provided with the necessary assistance, including hotel accommodation and rebooking of connecting flights, the SIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the airline sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused, adding that the safety of its passengers and crew is always its top priority.

ST has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.