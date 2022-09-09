SIA flight from Paris to S'pore diverted to Azerbaijan after developing technical problems

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines flight from Paris to Singapore was diverted to Azerbaijan on Friday morning after it developed technical problems.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an SIA spokesman said the aircraft was diverted due to a technical issue and landed uneventfully at Baku airport at around 6.35am (Azerbaijan local time).

All 229 passengers and 18 crew disembarked normally.

The spokesman added: "We are rendering assistance such as providing meals and hotel accommodation to the affected customers.

"Singapore Airlines will mount a relief flight to ferry the affected customers and crew back to Singapore. Further details on the relief flight will be announced in due course.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

According to flight tracking site Flightradar, the Boeing 777 aircraft left Paris at 11.20pm on Thursday and was to arrive in Singapore at 5.30pm on Friday.

Flightradar showed that the plane was still at the airport in the capital city of Azerbaijan as at Friday afternoon.

In March, an SIA flight from London to Singapore turned back shortly after take-off due to vibrations on one of its Boeing 777-300ER's engine.

There were 225 passengers and 18 crew on board that flight.