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SIA extends S’pore-Dubai flight cancellations till Aug 2 amid Middle East conflict

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Flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) will be cancelled until Aug 2.

Flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) will be cancelled until Aug 2.

ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW

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Rhea Yasmine

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SINGAPORE – More flights operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) to and from Dubai have been cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post on May 6, SIA said flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) will be cancelled until Aug 2.

The two flights were earlier cancelled until May 31.

Other SIA flights may be affected as the situation remains fluid, the airline added.

Those affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, said SIA.

Customers who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” said the national carrier.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.